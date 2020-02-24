Jackpot! Las Vegas Shelter Looking for Lucky Volunteers to Bottle Feed Tiny Kittens

The Animal Foundation is getting their ranks ready for kitten season.

The Las Vegas shelter, with help from a generous grant, recently built a neo-natal kitten nursery so they are more equipped to help newborn kittens and pregnant cats, seeing both through until they are in a place where they can be adopted.

According to FOX 5, the nursery is only housing one kitten at the moment — a 2-week-old cutie named Doobert — but the shelter expects the nursey to fill up fast, as Spring’s kitten season draws closer, and stay full through much of the year.

To get ahead of the big rush of baby cats — the shelter is expecting thousands to come through their doors in 2020 — Animal Foundation has put a call out for kitten-loving volunteers. Neo-natal kittens need to eat every 2 hours, which means the Animal Foundation needs plenty of volunteer bottle feeders to keep all those hungry mouths sated around the clock.

Image zoom Getty

RELATED: South Carolina Farm Sanctuary Has a ‘Piggy Cuddler Team’ — And They’re Looking for New Members

Kitten nursery volunteers can expect their duties to include, bottle feeding baby cats, snuggling kittens, keeping kitten cages and areas clean and helping with the animals’ general care.

To learn more and snag one of these sweet volunteer spots, visit the Animal Foundation’s website.