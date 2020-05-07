Police said the stray cat appeared to be in "good health" before it ran away after the successful rescue operation

Stray Cat in 'Good Health' After Having Head Freed from Empty Soup Can by Las Vegas Police

It's safe to say that this cat is soup-er thankful for these police officers.

On Wednesday, the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department shared an encounter it had recently involving a stray cat who managed to get their head lodged in an empty soup can. (The exact type of canned soup is not immediately clear, though it appears to be a variety of Campbell's Chunky Soup that caught the cat's attention — and their head.)

Footage of the nighttime situation released by the department shows the moment officers stumbled upon the animal in a parking lot, the red cylinder engulfing the black cat's noggin.

In the clip, after pulling over, one officer gets ahold of the cat, holding the animal secure as his partner carefully twists and loosens the food container.

Once the cat's head is free from the can, the officer pets the confused kitty before letting it go. The cat, now out of the can, runs off.

"We're trained in a variety of life-saving techniques, but not this one," the department wrote on Facebook. "A pair of LVMPD Traffic officers used great care in extracting a cat whose head was firmly stuck inside a soup can. Thanks, officers! And best of luck to that cat who rushed away in apparent good health."

The rescue story is reminiscent of an August 2018 scenario in which a kitten became caught head-first in part of a generator at a Publix grocery store in New Smyrna Beach, Florida.

After employees discovered the tiny animal in distress, they called the City of New Smyrna Beach Fire Department for help safely removing the animal. The authorities documented the successful rescue mission on Facebook.

"Curiosity got the best of this cat but have no fear New Smyrna Beach Firefighters were there to save the day," wrote the department at the time. "... The cat was not injured and was reunited with his family. A cat rescue organization came to the scene and took the cat and his family and will find them a home."