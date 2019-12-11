Pigeons Mysteriously Found Wearing Tiny Cowboy Across Las Vegas

Image zoom Pigeon in cowboy hat Twitter

Multiple pigeons have been spotted in Las Vegas wearing cowboy hats — and animal welfare activists are trying to track down the person responsible.

Footage of the pigeons sporting the headwear has been shared online, revealing the birds moving around without the hats falling off.

Mariah Hillman, the co-founder of the Lofty Hopes pigeon rescue, said that she suspects the hats are adhered to the fowl’s heads with superglue, she told Vice News.

“It has to be glue [keeping the hats on the birds’ heads]. I don’t see any string, so it has to be glue. That’s just dumb,” she said, according to the outlet.

“If the hats are still on, it’s probably superglue. It’s kind of crazy,” she added.

Hillman said that whoever put the hats on the birds “would’ve had to have trapped the pigeons” first. She also warned that the perpetrator’s actions could have detrimental effects on the pigeons’ welfare, and that they could have been misplaced from their original habitats.

“Pigeons mate for life, so if one was removed, this could be breaking up families or leaving babies to starve,” Hillman said. “Also, there’s no way of knowing whether they were released back in the same area where they were caught.”

Hillman hopes to find the pigeons and safely remove the cowboy hats.

“We can use oil to un-attach glue, like when a rat gets caught in a sticky trap,” she added. “But then they have grease on them. It will probably take a while to get [the glue] off, whether they molt or we remove it.”

On Facebook Tuesday, the Lofty Pigeon rescue urged anyone who spots the cowboy hat-wearing pigeons not to feed the birds so that they would more easily be able to catch them.

The odd sight was first noted last week, when Facebook user Bobby Lee shared a video to the social media platform that featured at least two pigeons wearing cowboy hats on their heads.

“It got a lot of attention fast,” Lee said of the video, which was published on December 5 and now has more than 73,000 views, to the New York Times. “The day after, I had a lot of news people texting me and people trying to buy my video.”