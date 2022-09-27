Dozens of Canine Couples Set to Gather in Bid to Break the Largest Dog Wedding World Record

The Diamonds in the Ruff event hopes to break the current Guinness World Record for the largest dog wedding ceremony, which included 178 canine couples

By
Kelli Bender
Kelli Bender

Published on September 27, 2022 12:18 PM
Love is in the air in Chicagoland.

On October 2, dozens of dogs are set to gather at Northwestern Medicine Field in Geneva, Illinois, in an attempt to break the Guinness World Record for Largest Dog Wedding Ceremony.

According to a release from the upcoming event, the current record is 178 married dog couples and was set 15 years ago in Littleton, Colorado. This is the organizer's second attempt at breaking the record. In 2021, the ceremony came up short on the number of dog couples needed to overtake the current record, but the event still raised funds for numerous animal rescue groups.

Sunday's attempt at the largest dog wedding has been dubbed Diamonds in the Ruff. Along with helping canine couples solidify their love, the event will also work to raise $100,000 for K9s for Warriors — a nonprofit dedicated to placing trained service dogs with veterans — other service animal organizations, and local animal rescue groups.

Dogs planning to wed at the event, sponsored by Pet Supplies Plus, will be treated to a ceremony that features a red carpet, processional song, and champagne toast — only the champagne will be swapped out with pet-friendly goat's milk from The Honest Kitchen.

Diamonds in the Ruff will also feature live music, fun giveaways, and a PEOPLE photo booth so that the attending pooches can get the celebrity photo treatment.

Canines don't need to have a pup partner to participate. Dogs registering for the event solo will be placed with another pet looking for love at the ceremony.

To learn more about Diamonds in the Ruff, including the safety precautions in place to ensure every dog has a good time, visit the event's website.

