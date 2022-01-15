This TikTok-Loved $16 Carpet Rake Has Users 'Disgusted' by How Much Pet Hair It Brings to the Surface
Owning a pet means you'll inevitably have some amount of hair lingering around your house at any given time — yes, even with pups that are deemed hypoallergenic. I have four pets, two dogs and two cats, who all shed a normal (read: ridiculous) amount of hair, and I used to be one of those people who got on their hands and knees and dragged my fingers across the carpet just to get out all the pet hair that the vacuum missed. But that was before I saw this TikTok by @tonikay22, which helped me discover a $16 carpet rake that can do all the dirty work for me.
You might not even know what's hiding in your carpet until you use the LandHope Carpet Rake, a tool I firmly believe every pet owner should have on hand. It has a 51-inch handle, so I won't have to stoop or kneel, and dozens of rubber bristles that pick up hair caught deep into your carpet. The TikTok I saw shows the user collecting a pile of hair in just a few strokes — and they were "disgusted" by what they saw.
The device is scratch-resistant, so you don't have to worry about accidentally swiping it across hard floors or against furniture. And even if you're not a pet parent, you can still use this tool: It features a squeegee edge that's ideal for cleaning patios, windows, hard floors, and more. Plus, humans shed, too.
Buy It! LandHope Carpet Rake, $15.55; amazon.com
The rake is popular on Amazon, picking up 1,000 five-star ratings to date. "This works great in getting pet fur out of my area rug. It's really kinda gross, yet oddly satisfying to see all the fur that has come up," wrote one five-star reviewer. They said it even "pulls up fur even after using my Dyson animal vacuum!!"
If you need one more reason to press add to cart, it can arrive in as little as three days if you order now.
