Owning a pet means you'll inevitably have some amount of hair lingering around your house at any given time — yes, even with pups that are deemed hypoallergenic. I have four pets, two dogs and two cats, who all shed a normal (read: ridiculous) amount of hair, and I used to be one of those people who got on their hands and knees and dragged my fingers across the carpet just to get out all the pet hair that the vacuum missed. But that was before I saw this TikTok by @tonikay22, which helped me discover a $16 carpet rake that can do all the dirty work for me.