Lana Condor and Anthony De La Torre Want Their Dogs to Be in Their Wedding: That's 'Our Vision'

Lana Condor and fiancé Anthony De La Torre have a vision in mind for their upcoming wedding — and it includes their two dogs!

In a joint interview to discuss the engaged couple's new Amazon Handmade wedding collection, Condor and De La Torre tell PEOPLE exclusively how they plan to ensure their furry ones are a big part of their special day.

"I am so obsessed with having our dogs a major part of the wedding. I honestly don't mind if they steal the show," Condor, 25, says. "We have Emmy and Timmy, our two dogs. ... We're those crazy dog parents that we're convinced that they're our children. And so my one requirement for this wedding is for them to be a part of it. I want to put her in a dress and him in a little tuxedo. I want them walking down the aisle. I know I sound insane, but I want them to be a part of the wedding invitations."

The To All the Boys I Love Before star continues, "But what's super, super cool about Amazon Handmade is that there are vendors and artisans around the world that can absolutely design your wedding invitations exactly how you want it to be designed. So my feelings and my hopes of having the dogs drawn on our wedding invitations are not dead because we have Amazon Handmade to be able to help us with that, which I'm very excited about."

De La Torre, 28, adds: "That is our vision."

Condor and De La Torre announced their engagement in January, though the romantic occasion happened this past Christmas Eve during their Mexico getaway. The pair have been together for nearly seven years.

Now, the twosome is in full wedding planning mode — and De La Torre says that the pair's collaboration with Amazon Handmade "jump-started the whole thing for us."

"I think this is the first big step in actually prepping for the wedding," he adds.

Condor and De La Torre curated their own wedding collection that will be featured in the Amazon Handmade Wedding Shop. All the items, which artisans and makers around the world crafted, are intended to benefit the wedding needs of all engaged couples.

"When we started working on the collection, I was in Los Angeles for work, and Anthony was in Seattle. We had our first meeting, just Anthony and I, about what our dreams were for the collection. We did it over a Zoom date," Condor recalls.

"We sat there on Zoom for a couple of hours just really painstakingly going through literally every single item that we could potentially put on our list, and we had the best time," she continues. "But we were both so giddy because it was like, 'Oh, my God. This is our first step.'"

De La Torre says that "it's what finally made it real" for the couple. Additionally, the musician teased the pair's thought process in choosing the items they did.