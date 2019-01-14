Lady Gaga had an emotional night on Sunday.

After winning two awards at the Critics’ Choice Awards, the musician learned that her beloved horse Arabella was dying.

Gaga, 32, posted the sad news on her Instagram, including an image of her and Arabella on a stunning ride in front of the ocean.

“Goodbye, my angel 💔,” Gaga captioned the post.

The second image of the post featured a tribute Gaga penned.

“I am so honored and blessed to have won both Best Song and Best Actress alongside Glenn Close this evening,” Gaga began. “My heart is exploding with pride. But it saddens me to say that just after the show I learned that my dear angel of a horse, Arabella, is dying. I am rushing to her now to say goodbye. Her name means ‘yield to prayer’. She is and was a beautiful horse.”

“Our souls and spirits were one,” the Star Is Born actress continued. “When she was in pain, so was I. I will never forget the moments we shared. Long hikes together, galloping through the canyons. Feeding her cookies. She will forever be a part of me. I am so very sad. But I wish for your pain to end, and the gates of heaven to open for you. I love you. Girl, where do you think you’re goin’?”

The last line was a lyric from her song “Joanne,” which was inspired by her late aunt Joanne Germanotta, who died of lupus complications at age 19 in 1974.

Gaga posted another image of the horse on Instagram later in the night.

Earlier that evening, Gaga won two trophies at the Critics’ Choice Awards: best song and best actress, which she split with fellow winner Glenn Close in a tie. The first award was for her original tune “Shallow,” featured in her and Bradley Cooper‘s movie A Star is Born, and the second for her role in the film.

“I’m so very happy that you won this evening,” Gaga told Close, 71, after the two shared a warm embrace. “This is a tremendous honor.”

“Bradley, you are a magical filmmaker,” Gaga said of her director and costar, 44. “And you are just as magical of a human being.”