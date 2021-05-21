Thousands of Amazon Shoppers Say This Padded Leash Is a Must-Have for Dogs That Pull

“Our 90-pound [Lab] is a very heavy puller and it definitely feels as though it can hold up to her no problem,” one reviewer said. “It also doesn't seem to be too heavy or bothersome for our little guy,” a 25-pound Pomeranian mix. “The foam grip is really great especially when our big girl is pulling, no cutting into your hand or slipping away. I really like the feel of the clasp that connects to the collar. It feels very sturdy and can rotate 360 degrees, so no twisted leash.”