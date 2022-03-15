Labrador Retriever Named Most Popular Dog Breed for 31 Consecutive Years: 'Record-Breaking Run'

"The versatile, family-friendly Labrador retriever has solidified itself as America's dog," said an American Kennel Club official

The Labrador Retriever's impressive winning streak continues!

On Tuesday, the American Kennel Club (AKC) released its annual list of the most popular dog breeds, based on the count of the dogs in their registry.

For 2021, the Labrador retriever took the top spot, marking the sweet canine's 31st consecutive year of ranking first on the list.

"The versatile, family-friendly Labrador Retriever has solidified itself as America's dog," Gina DiNardo, and executive secretary with the AKC, said in a statement.

"With their loving, outgoing personality and eager-to-please attitude, it's no surprise that the Lab has been able to continue its record-breaking run as the most popular breed in the U.S. As always, we encourage people to do their research to make sure they are not just getting a purebred dog, but most importantly a well-bred dog from a responsible breeder," she added in AKC's release announcing 2021's top dogs.

The French bulldog maintained its spot as the second most popular dog breed on the list. Meanwhile, the German shepherd lost its third-place spot to the golden retriever and fell to number four on the list this year. The poodle jumped up on the list, moving from sixth to fifth place. It is the first time in more than a decade that the poodle has pawed its way into the top five.

"While the loveable Lab remains a constant at the top of the charts, the poodle has pawed its way back into the top five, bumping the perennial favorite bulldog out for the first time in almost a decade. The bulldog has been a fixture among the top five most popular breeds since 2012. This is the first time the poodle has been back in the top five since 1997," the AKC shared in its release.

Finishing out the top 10 after the Labrador retriever, French bulldog, golden retriever, German shepherd, and poodle, are the bulldog in sixth place, the beagle came in seventh, followed by the Rottweiler, and then the German shorthaired pointer in ninth followed by the Dachshund.