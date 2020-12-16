Labrador Retriever Mix Gets Adopted After Spending 1,134 Days at Pittsburgh Shelter

Capone the dog lived at the Animal Friends shelter in Pittsburgh for over three years until his adoption last week

Christmas has come early for Capone the dog.

After spending 1,134 days at the Animal Friends shelter in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, the 10-year-old Labrador retriever mix was adopted last Thursday by a family who had been fostering the canine for several weeks.

"They say good things come to those who wait ... and that couldn't be more true for our sweet Capone who FINALLY found his new family yesterday," the shelter wrote on Facebook on Dec. 11.

Capone, the shelter's longest-term resident, arrived at Animal Friends in November 2017 and waited over three years to find his forever home.

Image zoom Capone the dog | Credit: Linda Mitzel Photography

According to CBS Pittsburgh, Animal Friends struggled to find the right match for Capone due to the canine's "medical and behavioral quirks," and age. Capone's preference to be in a forever home without kids or other pets also delayed his adoption, the outlet reported.

On Dec. 10, all the pieces fell into place when Capone's current foster family, who had been looking after the dog for several weeks, decided to add the Lab as a permanent member of their household.

Image zoom Capone the dog with his new owners | Credit: Animal Friends

Image zoom Capone the dog | Credit: Animal Friends

Capone's new owners told CBS Pittsburgh, that the dog's anxiety began to diminish as soon as he arrived at his new home and that he is "a good boy who loves snuggling and is enjoying the family life."