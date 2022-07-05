U.K. Labrador Retriever Named Fred Adopts His Third Group of Orphaned Ducklings: 'Well Done'

A group of 15 orphaned ducklings have an unlikely new foster dad - a golden Labrador called FRED. See SWNS story SWCAducks; Remarkably this is the second time Fred has made headlines after adopting nine orphaned ducklings when he was ten years old in 2018. Now years later the old dog has become the proud father to a new brood. Pictures and video show the ducklings adorably huddling between his front legs and even on top of him as they lay together in the sun at Mountfitchet Castle, Essex The ducklings were orphaned after their mother mysteriously disappeared overnight at the Castle in Stansted.

Credit: SWNS