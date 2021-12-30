U.K. Labrador Puppies Pulled from Burning Shed Revived Using Oxygen Masks: 'Safe and Well'
U. K. firefighter saved four Labrador puppies from a burning shed on Wednesday and helped the baby dogs recover with oxygen therapy
Firefighters turned a terrifying blaze into a heartwarming moment when they saved four tiny Labrador puppies from a shed fire and revived them with oxygen masks.
On Wednesday, fire crews responded to the blaze at Freer Road, Aston, in Birmingham, England, at around 9 a.m. local time and found a shed engulfed in flames.
The rescuers arrived in time to pull four puppies from the burning shed moments before the fire took over the structure.
Pictures shared by West Midlands Fire and Rescue Service show firefighters giving the little miracle canines oxygen therapy through masks to help the baby dogs recover from the overwhelming incident.
"Crews are in attendance at Freer Road in Aston at reports of a shed fire, crews have rescued 4 puppies who are currently receiving oxygen therapy," West Midlands Fire and Rescue Service shared on Twitter about the rescue.
The Ashton Fire Station, which assisted with the puppy rescue, replied to this tweet with an update.
"All the puppies are safe and well," Ashton Fire Station tweeted in response to the initial post about the rescue.