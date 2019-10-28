Labrador Gives Birth to 13 Puppies, One of the Largest Lab Litters: 'They Were Just Flying Out'

Image zoom SWNS

Beau the black Labrador deserves a mother of the year award.

The Kent, England canine, who is a descendant of a Crufts Dog Show champion, recently gave birth to 13 puppies. This is one of the largest lab litters on record.

Beau’s owner, dog breeder Leah Barrett, said the vet predicted the dog would have five or six puppies, and told Barrett to expect the puppies to be born at a one-puppy-per-hour rate, reports The Independent.

On the day Beau went into labor, things went differently than expected. The momma dog gave birth to a baker’s dozen of little dogs at a rapid pace.

“After seven were born in just 40 minutes, we were absolutely gobsmacked. They were just flying out,” Barrett told the outlet about the impressive birth.

One puppy had a close call when it stopped breathing after getting stuck in Beau’s birth canal. Barrett and her sister were able to get the little dog breathing again after 15 minutes of work. The puppy, who is currently the biggest of the litter, is now named Hope.

Hope is one of the six girls in the litter, who are joined by seven boy pups. All of the dogs are doing well and have their own distinct personalities.

Since Beau only has ten teats, Barrett is helping the dog feed the 13 puppies, bottle-feeding those who can’t find a space during feeding time.

While 13 puppies is a big litter, especially for a Lab, Beau is still far from holding the title of World’s Largest Dog Litter, that honor belongs to a Neapolitan Mastiff named Tia, according to Guinness World Records, who gave birth to 24 puppies in 2004.