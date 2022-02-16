Wrigley, a chocolate Labrador retriever, located the other dog stuck inside a hole at Marilla Park on Saturday, according to Streator Animal Control

Dog Saves Dog After Lab Alerts Owner to Golden Retriever Trapped in Sinkhole for Nearly a Day

A chocolate Labrador retriever is being hailed a hero for helping rescue a golden retriever that had fallen through a sinkhole in central Illinois.

Streator Fire Chief Fred McClellan told Heart of Illinois ABC that Macy, the golden retriever, was missing for nearly 24 hours after falling into the five-foot sinkhole.

A dog named Wrigley located Macy inside the hole at Marilla Park on Saturday and alerted his owner, according to a Facebook post from Streator Animal Control.

The Streator Fire Department confirmed in its own Facebook post that firefighters managed to free the golden retriever a short time later.

"Kudos Streator Fire Department and to the doggo that alerted that Macy was in the hole!" Streator Animal Control wrote alongside a video of the rescue.

In the clip, firefighters are seen attempting to hoist the dog out of the hole, which continues to grow bigger as McClellan loses his footing. The fire chief told Heart of Illinois ABC that he had wrapped webbing around Macy while in the hole, but struggled to get out himself.

"If you can see me falling. It was because the ground started to break on my one foot underneath, so I stepped across the hole to grab and then it collapsed again. Luckily, my engineer, Tim Redd was able to finish pulling the dog out safely," McClellan said.

After the rescue, Streator Animal Control shared a photo of a muddy Macy sitting in her owner's car after being pulled from the sinkhole, writing, "Macy is HOME!!!"

"The owner got very muddy from the dog," McClellan told Heart of Illinois ABC.

After Saturday's rescue, Wrigley was praised for finding Macy before it was too late.

"Wrigley very easily also could have fallen into the sinkhole, but luckily everything worked out!" Streator Animal Control said before thanking the rescuers that helped bring the golden retriever to safety.

Streator Animal Control added Macy "checked out fine" upon being assessed by a veterinarian after her accident.

In the comments, the agency shared an updated photo of Macy, who they said "is doing well and resting" following her fall.