A labradoodle named Will "is expected to be hospitalized for at least another four weeks" after unknown assailants set him on fire earlier this month

Labradoodle Set on Fire in Georgia by Unknown Attackers Is Expected to Recover, Says Rescue Group

A labradoodle in Dekalb County, Georgia, who was found engulfed in flames earlier this month is expected to recover.

On Dec. 5, Will the labradoodle was seen running down the street some time after 10 a.m. While witnesses were able to put out the flames, the dog's attackers have yet to be found, NBC affiliate WXIA reports.

The dog has since been looked after by Dog Days Rescue, a non-profit that is overseeing his hospitalization and treatments at a partnering veterinary hospital.

As seen in the updates on Dog Days' Facebook page, the canine is expected to recover, but will still face painful steps in healing from his burns.

In the organization's update from Monday night, Dog Days wrote, "Today was a tough day for Will.... (the treatment) painful but necessary... He's expected to be hospitalized for at least another four weeks."

The rescue organization also set up an authorized online fundraiser to help pay for the pooch's treatments. As of Tuesday night, the page has raised over $8,500.

On Saturday, Dog Days wrote on Facebook, "Our visit with Will was a good one today. He was in great spirits, he stood and moved around some today."

"He was able to have his catheter removed and is urinating on his own! All good news! We feel sure that he is going to make it through this!" the post later added.

While DeKalb County Police have located the dog's owner, according to WXIA, they are still searching for his attackers.