Crafty L.A. Zoo Orangutan Makes a Tool to Pick Up Baby Bottle Dropped Near Its Enclosure

A clever orangutan has become a TikTok sensation after a video of its incredible problem-solving skills left millions amazed.

The primate at the Los Angeles Zoo and Botanical Gardens was filmed fashioning a tool out of brown paper and using it to retrieve a baby bottle a visiting toddler had lost just outside of the animal's enclosure.

CaShawnna Wright, 30, shared the video of the orangutan retrieving her son Cruse's bottle on TikTok on Feb. 17. It's since been watched more than 2.8 million times and has about 26,000 comments.

Cruse, 1, accidentally dropped his bottle of apple juice, and it landed in a pond right outside the fence of the zoo's Bornean orangutan exhibit, home to three of the critically endangered animals.

In the viral clip, the bottle catches the eye of two curious orangutans, with one of the primates making it their mission to reach the object.

The video continues with the animal scrunching up some loose paper into a long tool, which the orangutan uses to poke through the fence and deftly float the bottle closer.

With a long, hairy arm poking through the fence, the orangutan finally grasps its prize as a crowd of nearby people clap and cheer.

Wright took to TikTok again after her video went viral and gave more details on what happened.

The mom said she rang the zoo after her family had gone home to ensure the curious primate was healthy. "The orangutan is fine ... They did say she was in observation but she is no longer in observation ... she is fine, beautiful, 100 percent healthy," Wright said.

Wright also confirmed that she did not get the bottle back and was more than okay with that outcome. "I know y'all see that water. Once that bottle touched that water, that bottle was dead to me," she commented on TikTok.

TikTok users were in awe of the intelligence shown by the orangutan in the clip, and many left comments about the impressive feat.

"Orangutans are easily some of the smartest animals out there. They deserve to keep that bottle after that work haha," Bonnie Jean commented.

"They are Sooo smart. It's crazy to see how much alike we are," TikTok user Carrie said.

The L.A. Zoo's website says orangutans share 97 percent of their DNA with humans and are known to use tools. "In the wild, branches are used as poles, hammers, and rakes to poke termite holes, test the depth of water, or reach their favorite fruit. Leaves are used as umbrellas, sunshades, sponges, and napkins," the website states.