La-Z-Boy Now Sells Dog Beds So Your Furry Friends Can Be Just as Comfy as You

Everyone knows dogs deserve to be pampered. They’re the happiest balls of fur in the world, and as humans, the more joy we can return to them the better. It’s only fair. Luckily for us, La-Z-Boy just made it a lot easier to give dogs the luxurious night’s sleep and cozy mid-day naps they deserve.

La-Z-Boy, a brand whose insanely comfy recliners need no introduction, recently launched its debut Pet Collection of high-quality dog beds made from human-grade materials. Not only are the styles chic and luxurious, the beds are constructed to withstand the wear and tear of everyday puppy life. To enhance durability and support, the designs include at least one of the line’s special features: ComfortCore cushion technology, Comfort Select memory-and-foam blend, and iClean technology to repel dirt, grime, and accidents.

If it’s time for you to replace your beloved pup’s bed, your main considerations are probably durability, care instructions, and aesthetics — all of which you can cater to with this brand new line of dog mattresses, sofas, cuddlers, and loungers. The range of sizes and shapes gives pet owners flexibility in choosing the right bed for their space, and the plethora of color and pattern options makes it easy to match the addition to any room. If limiting mess is your primary concern, the iClean technology used in some of the designs (like the Duchess Fold Out Sofa Dog Bed) helps spills bead up on the surface of the fabric so you can easily wipe them away.

Check out our favorite options from La-Z-Boy’s brand new pet collection below to find the perfect dog bed for your home, your pooch, and your joint lifestyle. Be sure to click over to the product listings to see all of the color options!

Buy It! La-Z-Boy Tucker Sofa Dog Bed, $100; walmart.com

Buy It! La-Z-Boy Harper Dog Bolster, $140 (orig. $160); wayfair.com

Buy It! La-Z-Boy Sadie Orthopedic Dog Bolster, $130-$140; walmart.com

Buy It! La-Z-Boy Duchess Fold Out Sofa Dog Bed, $180; walmart.com

Buy It! La-Z-Boy Duchess Fold Out Sofa Dog Bed With iClean, $170 (orig. $200); petco.com

Buy It! La-Z-Boy Cooper Mattress Dog Pillow, $80 (orig. $100); wayfair.com

Buy It! La-Z-Boy Rosie Lounger Dog Bolster, $80 (orig. $110); wayfair.com