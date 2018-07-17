Travis Scott Can't Name Kylie Jenner's Dogs Days After She Debuts Fancy New House for Them

Doggone it!

As part of their GQ cover interview, Travis Scott and Kylie Jenner took the “Kylie Quiz,” a trivia game to find out just how well the rapper knows his makeup mogul counterpart.

Spoiler alert: when it comes to Jenner‘s dogs, Scott needs to do some studying.

After giving him credit for correctly answering the first quiz question, on her toothbrush color, the 20-year-old asked her boyfriend, “What are my dogs’ names?”

“Norman … Lady,” Scott answered tentatively.

“Lady?! Lady?!” she replied between laughs. Though she gave him a few hints — “There are four! They all have ‘eeee’ [sounds]!” — he just couldn’t remember Bambi, Rosy or Harley. Sorry, guys.

Before daughter Stormi was born in February, Italian greyhounds Norman and Bambi were basically Jenner’s babies (and they’ve even had babies of their own!). They’re part of the reality star’s menagerie of pets — which includes chickens — and prior to having their own house, seemingly had their own room in Jenner’s palatial mansion.

She’s also doted on the dogs in the past, throwing them lavish birthday parties and giving them their own Instagram account, which has 461,000 followers despite a lack of recent activity.

During an impromptu Twitter Q&A in March, a fan asked Jenner if she even still had her pets. Her answer? “Of courseeee!”