Kylie Jenner Gets Ready for Halloween by Dressing Up Her Dogs in Toy Story Costumes

Kylie Jenner is getting a head start on Halloween!

On Monday, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star shared a slew of adorable photos and videos of her dogs dressed up as Toy Story characters. In the snaps, which were posted on her Instagram Story, her Italian greyhounds wore Woody, Buzz Lightyear and Little Bo-Peep costumes — fan-favorite characters from the famous animated franchise.

Jenner’s many pets include Italian greyhounds named Norman, Bambi, Harlie, Rosie and Sophia.

“Okay guys, it’s Halloween,” Jenner, 22, can be heard saying in the background of one of the clips. “We’re little Toy Story kids.”

“Hi little Woody, smile for the camera!” she tells the pup who is dressed up as the beloved cowboy.

Image zoom Kylie Jenner/ Instagram

Image zoom Kylie Jenner/ Instagram

The Woody costume includes the character’s famous checkered shirt and faux cowhide vest, along with a red bandana and a mini cowboy hat. For the finishing touch, the dog also wore a sheriff’s badge.

Meanwhile, the Little Bo-Peep costume consisted of a pink dress and tutu with a bonnet, while the pup in the Buzz Lightyear costume rocked Buzz’s iconic spacesuit and a purple hood.

Image zoom Kylie Jenner/ Instagram

Image zoom Kylie Jenner/ Instagram

Image zoom Kylie Jenner/ Instagram

Jenner’s pack of pets also includes a bunny and a chicken, as well as her numerous dogs.

Norman and Bambi even have their own Instagram account, though it hasn’t been updated in almost two years. The canine couple made headlines in 2016 when they welcomed two surprise puppies, causing the Kylie Cosmetics CEO to miss the 2016 American Music Awards.

Though she showed off her dogs’ costumes early, Jenner has yet to reveal what she — or her 20-month-old daughter Stormi — is wearing for this year’s Halloween celebrations.

Last year, the pair dressed up in matching skeleton onesies for one costume and as “Stormy Weather” for another, wearing lightning bolt and cloud costumes that played on little Stormi’s name.