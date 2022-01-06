The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star also owns a mixed breed dog named Storm, a golden retriever named Bambi, a Pomeranian named Romeo, and a pair of German shepherds named Luna and River

RHOBH's Kyle Richards Adds New Puppy to Her Pet Pack of 5 Dogs: 'Love You So Much Already'

Kyle Richards just added another four-legged friend to her family!

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star, 52, introduced her new puppy named Smokey on Instagram Thursday with a collection of photos and videos of the pup exploring her new surroundings.

"Welcome to the family Smokey 💨🐻 We all love you so much already 🤍," Richards wrote alongside the gallery.

"When we heard Smokey needed a home my heart stopped," the reality star added. "She looks just like Storm did as a baby but different coloring 🙏 My apologies in advance for the amount of posting I will be doing with this face ❤️❤️ #adoptdontshop."

Many of Richards' followers and friends gushed over her new dog, who appeared in a trio of close-up photos in Thursday's Instagram post. Richards' fellow RHOBH stars Teddi Mellencamp Arroyave and Lisa Rinna were among them.

Rinna, 58, excitedly wrote "OMG SMOKEY!!!!!!!! ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️" in the comments section. Mellencamp, 40, also commented on the post with a trio of heart emojis.

With Smokey joining the family, Richards now has six fur babies under her roof. The star and husband Mauricio Umansky share a mixed breed dog named Storm, a golden retriever named Bambi, a Pomeranian named Romeo, and a pair of German shepherds named Luna and River.

Richards featured footage of each dog from the pack of five in one of two videos she posted as part of her Thursday Instagram post.

Richards also posted a trio of sweet shots of her new pup on her Instagram Story, beginning with two more close-up shots of Smokey.

"Look at those eyes 💙," she wrote atop the second image, which zoomed in on the puppy's crystal blue eyes.

The following slide was a video of Richards and her pup practicing a basic command: sit.

"Smokey, sit!" Richards says firmly in the clip, where the canine looks up at her new owner and obeys her request. In return, Richards offers Smokey a treat as a reward.

"That's a good sit! Look at you!" the pet parent exclaims in the video.