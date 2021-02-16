"I will be forever grateful for the 16 years we had with her," the reality star said

Kyle Richards Mourns the Death of Her Beloved Dog: The 'Littlest Dog with the Biggest Attitude'

Kyle Richards is mourning the death of her beloved dog Khloe.

Early on Tuesday morning, the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star revealed the loss in an Instagram post.

Sharing a series of photographs of her adorable pet throughout the years, Richards, 52, began her post, writing, "I have not been able to put into words the pain I feel after losing Khloe."

"My dogs are my other children and it hurts so much to think that she is gone. Why can't we live forever?" she continued. "It's a reminder that none of us are here forever and we have to appreciate every moment that we have."

Then, detailing memories shared with Khloe over the years — including how she "slept by my kids ... loving & protecting them" — Richards closed out her caption by writing that Khloe was the "littlest dog with the biggest attitude," adding, "I will be forever grateful for the 16 years we had with her 💔."

In the comments section of her tribute post, several of Richards' famous Bravo friends sent their condolences.

Dorit Kemsley noted, "I'm so sorry for you loss baby 😢💔😔🙏🏼,." Lisa Rinna added a simple broken heart emoji.

Real Housewives of Orange County's Gretchen Rossi also shared a sweet message of support for Richards, writing, "Ahh Kyle I'm just so sorry for this heart wrenching loss. You were the best fur momma to her. Loosing a little fur baby is so very hard, my heart and prayers go out to you and your family ❤️ she is waiting for you on rainbow bridge now 🌈love you guys!"

On his own Instagram page, Richards' husband, Mauricio Umansky, also shared a kind message in honor of the family's sweet pooch.