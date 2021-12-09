Pet Owners Say This Dog Coat Is the 'Thickest, Warmest' One They've Found

The Kuoser Dog Coat has over 25,000 five-star ratings, and the reversible design keeps dogs warm in all weather conditions. One side of the polyester-filled coat has a water-resistant polyester lining, and the other is a cozy plaid fleece. It offers full-body coverage from their neck to tail, and it wraps around their belly as well. One shopper said the coat is "well-made and very warm," they also added that their dog can freely move with it on. Another customer said it's the "thickest, warmest jacket I have found for a small dog."