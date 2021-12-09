Pet Owners Say This Dog Coat Is the 'Thickest, Warmest' One They've Found
Even though your pup has a full coat of fur, they can still get cold in the winter. Depending on their breed and size, some dogs seriously benefit from the added warmth of a dog coat, and the Amazon best-selling cold weather coat for dogs starts at just $18.
The Kuoser Dog Coat has over 25,000 five-star ratings, and the reversible design keeps dogs warm in all weather conditions. One side of the polyester-filled coat has a water-resistant polyester lining, and the other is a cozy plaid fleece. It offers full-body coverage from their neck to tail, and it wraps around their belly as well. One shopper said the coat is "well-made and very warm," they also added that their dog can freely move with it on. Another customer said it's the "thickest, warmest jacket I have found for a small dog."
You can easily use this dog coat with a harness — just strap the coat over the harness and loop the leash through the small hole on the back of the coat. The coat fits small, medium, and large dogs, from little chihuahuas to big golden retrievers — but make sure to measure your dog first before making your purchase. It comes in seven festive colors, including red, green, blue, pink, and purple.
"This is a great coat," one reviewer said. "We have a mini dachshund and it's hard to find a great fitting and quality coat for these guys. I love that it's reversible and it's very comfy for him. The way the Velcro connects under the belly and neck is perfect!"
Another shopper wrote, "Our American Staffordshire terrier is obsessed with this, and so are we. I like that it's easy to put on and can be worn either way. It's held up to the rain and keeps our short-haired girl cozy, but not too warm. She wags like crazy when it's time to put it on during those chilly mornings and nights."
If your dog could use a little extra insulation this winter, head to Amazon to shop the best-selling dog coat starting at just $18.
- Shoppers Love This 'Small but Mighty' Portable Space Heater with Over 12,000 Perfect Ratings
- Pet Owners Say This Dog Coat Is the 'Thickest, Warmest' One They've Found
- The Brand Behind Helen Mirren's Stylish Sneakers Launched a Cozy Boot Designed for Below-Freezing Weather
- These $20 Hogwarts House Bracelets Make Magical Stocking Stuffers for Harry Potter Fans