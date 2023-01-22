This Best-Selling Dog Bed with Over 3,000 Perfect Ratings Costs as Little as $20 at Amazon

The entire thing is machine-washable

Published on January 22, 2023 07:00 AM

KSIIA Washable Dog Bed
Photo: Amazon

Just like mattresses, some dog beds are better than others for a variety of reasons — and we all know how life-changing a quality bed can be. Your pets deserve the same comfort while resting, and we're excited to share that we've uncovered a top-tier option at Amazon for just $20.

Treat your pet to the Ksiia Dog Bed that's a best-seller in Amazon's dog bed mat category. It's made with tons of cushion to relieve pressure and joint pain. Your pup will be comfortable on the super soft rose velvet fabric that's also machine-washable, making it convenient for owners to maintain. We're not just talking about a removable cover either; the entire bed can be tossed in the washing machine thanks to its quality plush filling, which means it'll last longer than other bedding that can easily become soiled from accidents.

The good news is it's available in sizes XS–XXL to accommodate practically any breed and even cats. You can also choose from four colors to ensure it fits your home's aesthetic or hides fur.

KSIIA Washable Dog Bed
Amazon

Buy It! Ksiia Washable Dog Bed, $19.99–$49.99; amazon.com

This popular dog bed has more than 3,000 perfect ratings, and one five-star reviewer described it as "so fluffy" and added that it's "quite dense and thick." Another person said it's "nice and cushiony" and attested that even after washing and drying it several times, it still "comes out without being messed up."

Since it's easy to clean and has a non-slip bottom, this bed is also a great choice for crate training as it provides comfort without sliding around everywhere. A shopper said that although it's not chew proof, it's still "well worth what I paid for it."

Unlike beds with removable covers, the Ksiia Dog Bed is made to last way longer, which will save you money in the long run. Plus, prices start at just $20, so you really can't go wrong.

