As you may recall, Kristen Bell is a huge fan of sloths. Who could forget her 2011 birthday bash, when now-husband Dax Shepard arranged to have a sloth stop by — and Bell lost it?

It’s a story the actress famously recounted on Ellen in 2012, and now we are getting even more details about Bell’s precious sloth meltdown courtesy Animal Planet’s new show, Celebrity Animal Encounters.

In this exclusive clip, the star shares how she “sensed” a sloth was close without even seeing the adorable animal. With help from a cartoon reenactment, fans get to see just how much Bell started crying once she knew in her bones that she was seconds away from meeting one of her favorite animals.

“If you have emotions from 1 to 10, if I’m not between a 3 and a 7, I’m crying,” Bell summarizes.

Luckily, the famous animal lover had plenty of time to get here tears in check, since the sloth stayed at her house all evening, including for Bell’s birthday party.

To see Bell and other stars (like Fabio) recount their craziest, cutest, wildest, weirdest animal moments, tune into Celebrity Animal Encounters, premiering on Animal Planet this Friday, July 27, at 10 p.m. ET.