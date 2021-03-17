Kristen Bell Adopts Three-Legged Rescue Dog Named Whiskey: 'Welcome Home'

The actress explained that Whiskey was previously in a "fight with a truck" and lost one of his legs.

Kristen Bell added a new furry friend to her family!

On Tuesday, the Frozen star announced on Instagram that her family recently adopted a rescue dog named Whiskey. In the post, Bell, 40, welcomed the new canine addition and explained the three-legged pup's history.

"Before he was rescued he got in a fight with a truck and lost (a leg) but who needs four legs anyway?" she wrote of Whiskey's past.

Bell went on to share that her husband, Dax Shepard, and their two daughters Lincoln, 7, and Delta, 6, are all getting along with the newest member of the family.

"He and dog Brother Frank share my lap (see photo evidence), the girls adore him and Dad lovingly tolerates him," she wrote. "No more truck stops for you, buddy. Welcome home 💗"

The actress also shared a series of adorable photos of the tiny pooch. In the first shot, Bell is seen cuddling in bed with Whiskey and her other dog Frank.

Bell, who frequently posts pictures of her dog Frank and has previously fostered other pooches, also included a picture of Whiskey standing on his three legs and a shot of him on someone's lap.

Many of Bell's famous friends commented on the post to gush over her new pet.

"So cute," Zooey Deschanel wrote, while D'Arcy Carden added, "awwwww yay! trisket/biscuit/Tiffany vibes 😍"

"I love himmmm," Lucy Hale replied.

Yvette Nicole Brown commented, "Pure perfection! ❤️"

Whiskey's arrival comes five months after the loss of Bell and Shepard's family dog, Barbara.

In October, The Good Place star revealed that she and her family were saying goodbye to their beloved pooch after Barbara fell ill with an intestinal infection.

"Our beautiful @barbarabiscuits got sick this weekend. Vet diagnosed Giardia, and it looked like for a while like Barb was gonna pull through," she began in a series of posts on her Instagram Stories. "Even though Barb is a (gorgeous) fighter, shes gone septic and her lil body doesn't look like it's gonna pull through."

"On our way now to say goodbye," Bell wrote alongside an emotional selfie. "Trying to stay super grateful for the 2 years we got to spoil her like the Queen that she is."

The actress also thanked The Dog Cafe in Los Angeles for "bringing her into our lives" before sharing some photos from the veterinary clinic.

Bell has adopted several dogs in the past few years.

In 2017, the Veronica Mars alum opened up about her numerous furry friends, telling PEOPLE, "I've certainly been a lazy Mom to my pets, but never a bad Mom."