Krispy Kreme Unleashes 'Pawsome' Doggie Doughnuts in Honor of National Dog Day

The new dog treats will be available in six flavors: Original Glazed, Chocolate Cookie, Chocolate Sprinkles, Chocolate Iced, Strawberry Sprinkles and Chocolate Cheesecake

By
Published on August 24, 2022 11:28 AM
Krispy Kreme has announced Doggie Doughnuts in honor of National Dog Day
Photo: Courtesy of Krispy Kreme

Dogs nationwide are in for a treat!

Ahead of National Dog Day on Friday, Krispy Kreme has revealed Doggie Doughnuts, a treat for all four-legged friends.

The new dog-friendly invention consists of nutty-based baked dog biscuits made with all-natural ingredients and inspired by classic Krispy Kreme doughnut flavors. There are six flavors for dogs to choose from: Original Glazed, Chocolate Cookie, Chocolate Sprinkles, Chocolate Iced, Strawberry Sprinkles and Chocolate Cheesecake.

Created by Huds and Toke, an Australia-based artisan baked pet treat company, each Doggie Doughnut is designed for dogs of all sizes and ages, made with a hard-baked cookie and ingredients such as Carob, a substitute for chocolate.

Krispy Kreme has announced Doggie Doughnuts in honor of National Dog Day
Courtesy of Krispy Kreme

Doggie Doughnuts will be released on Friday and will be available over the weekend until they run out.

The treats will be sold in a limited-edition dog-inspired six-count box as supplies last.

And if snacks for one's pooch is not enough, a limited-edition red bandana covered in a pattern of dogs, bones and doughnuts will also be for sale to up their style.

"Our dogs have given us so much love and comfort to help us through these last couple of years. They deserve this special treat," Dave Skena, Krispy Kremes's global chief brand officer, said in a statement. "On National Dog Day this Friday, give your furry friend something pawsome."

During the weekend, pet owners are encouraged to share their pets with their Doggie Doughnuts online by using hashtag #KrispyKreme or tagging @krispykreme.

More information on Doggie Doughnuts can be found on their website.

