L.A. Rescue Criticized After Kris Jenner Adopts Puppy From Same Litter as Chrissy Teigen's Dog

On Monday, Kris Jenner announced the arrival of her newest family member — a puppy named Bridgette.

“Welcome to the fam Bridgette!!!,” the reality star, 64, captioned her Instagram Story of the tiny caramel-colored puppy hopping around the grass.

Bridgette wasn’t the only puppy in her litter to go to a famous families — earlier this week Chrissy Teigen and John Legend adopted their pooch, Petey, from the same rescue, The Wagmor Pet Hotel & Spa in Los Angeles.

Jenner made sure to thank Teigen, as well as Ellen DeGeneres, in her Story for shedding light on these “abandoned puppies” who needed a home.

Teigen and Legend first heard about Petey from DeGeneres after she posted about a “dire situation” at The Wagmor Pet Hotel & Spa, the same rescue where the Carol Burnett Award recipient adopted her dog, Wallis.

Petey and Bernadette were rescued by Wagmor as part of a family of eight puppies with their mother and father.

“None have any vetting. We need to raise $$ to cover costs. Please if you can send even $5 it will help!” Wagmor wrote in a Jan. 3 Instagram post about the rescue dog family.

According to Teigen — who posted several shots of her new puppy to Instagram this week — the pups are “standard poodles.”

On Tuesday, Wagmor Pets shared Jenner’s Instagram Story as a post, which has since been deleted, on their Instagram, thanking the celebrity for “making this babe a part of your family.”

The organization added: “@chrissyteigen and @theellenshow made it happen!! Watching what these dogs came from and seeing them in these amazing families truly makes us happy!”

For viewers already in love with Bridgette and Petey, there are reportedly still six more puppies available for adoption!

“Mom and Dad are getting fixed today so we are holding off on meet and greets (without appt) till they feel 100 percent,” Wagmor explained in the removed Instagram post. “However, if your [sic] interested email wagmorpetsadoptions@Gmail.com and we will email an application.”

Bridgette and Petey’s adoption into famous families has sparked online comments accusing the rescue of allowing celebrities access to the dogs first.

“So are these dogs only going to be available for celebrities?” one user commented on Wagmor’s deleted post about Bridgette’s adoption.

“Seems as if only the rich and famous get the A Class dogs,” another person wrote on a photo of Petey.

Wagmor Pet Hotel & Spa did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment on these remarks.