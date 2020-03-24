Kourtney Kardashian Takes Her Dog for a Walk in a Baby Carriage, Jokes She's the 'Homeschool PE Teacher'

Image zoom Kourtney Kardashian Kourtney Kardashian/instagram

Kourtney Kardashian is enjoying some fresh air while practicing social distancing during the ongoing novel coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak — and is taking a furry friend with her!

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star, 40, shared a photo of herself walking her daughter Penelope’s dog Honey, who was sitting pretty in a pink baby carriage for the outing.

“I’m the homeschool PE teacher,” the Poosh founder captioned the shot, likely referring to the fact that schools are closed because of the COVID-19 outbreak.

The KarJenner family have been practicing social distancing in order to keep each other safe and healthy during the ongoing public health crisis.

Earlier on Monday, Kourtney’s sister Kim Kardashian West and mom Kris Jenner spent some time together while maintaining six feet between them.

RELATED VIDEO: Kourtney Kardashian Reveals Her (Surprising!) Rule for Taking Her Kids to Disneyland

“We are sitting six feet apart, having lunch together,” Kim said in a video on her Instagram Story, which shows herself and Kris, 64, eating together while sitting on opposite sides of her kitchen table.

“I just want you guys to be encouraged that social distancing is definitely the way to go and what is really going to make a difference here to get over this curve,” Kim said.

Kris added that the mother-daughter pair went on a walk together, and said that the fresh air helped improve her attitude and energy.

I think it really made me feel better to get outside a little bit today. It made such a difference in my attitude, in my energy, in my mood. It made me feel cheerful to see Kim. If you can just try and get outside a bit,” Kris said.

RELATED: Kourtney Kardashian Shares the Activities She & Son Reign Are Doing at Home Amid Coronavirus Outbreak

“But still stay inside,” Kim encouraged her followers.

“We’ve been taking it extremely seriously. I think everyone just needs to understand that this is temporary, it’s not going to last forever, but take advantage of the time,” she added.

Last week, Kourtney shared a video of her son Reign, sharing with her followers what they have been up to while staying at home.

Image zoom Kourtney Kardashian Jeff Schear/Getty

RELATED: Kim Kardashian Says She Misses Her Sisters as They Remain Apart During Coronavirus Pandemic

“Yes we’re still in our pajamas from the night before and haven’t brushed our hair yet, but we’ve been busy with the important stuff like meditating, reading books, watching movies, baking, dancing around the kitchen, playing dress up, most importantly really slowing down and spending time together,” she shared in the caption for the video.

As of Monday, there are at least 39,819 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the United States, with 458 deaths from coronavirus-related illness.

As information about the coronavirus pandemic rapidly changes, PEOPLE is committed to providing the most recent data in our coverage. Some of the information in this story may have changed after publication. For the latest on COVID-19, readers are encouraged to use online resources from CDC, WHO, and local public health departments and visit our coronavirus hub.