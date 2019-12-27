Kourtney Kardashian Claps Back amid New Puppy Backlash, Clarifying She Still Has Dog Honey

Kourtney Kardashian isn’t here for the criticism surrounding her new puppy.

Shortly after the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star, 40, first revealed her family had gotten the pup for Christmas — and shared several adorable photos of her kids cuddling up to the canine — several commenters began wondering whether this meant Kardashian had quietly gotten rid of their other dog, a pomeranian named Honey.

“But do they still have her Pomeranian?” inquired one critical Instagram user. “Or do they just get rid of dogs for new ones.”

“Of course we still have Honey our baby Pom Pom,” Kardashian wrote of the older dog, who last made an appearance on her Instagram feed in October, in a sweet shot that showed the reality star’s 7-year-old daughter Penelope holding Honey in her arms.

In another comment that caught Kardshian’s attention, one social media user wrote that the new puppy would be “temporary since you never keep your dogs.”

“Wow so much negativity we still have Honey, but thanks for your assumptions,” the mother of three replied. “I’ll assume Santa wasn’t good to you, hence your vibes.”

As she first revealed the puppy news on Thursday, Kardashian asked fans to help weigh in on a very important matter: what to name the pup!

“But what should we name her?” Kourtney captioned a series of several photos featuring the pup with kids Mason, 10, Penelope and Reign, 5, as well as some of the fluffy dog hiding underneath their Christmas tree.

Ex Scott Disick also shared a photo of the dog on his Instagram Story, writing, “new family member.”

As if the puppy wasn’t adorable enough on its own, it seems as if the gift was a wish come true for at least one of Kardashian’s kids.

In an adorable video shared earlier this month, Reign revealed that what he really wanted for Christmas was a “real dog.”

“Can I please have a lot of toys and, like, a real dog?” the mother of three’s youngest says in the video, imploring his “elf” to pass along the message to Santa. “Please bring it tomorrow. I want to see it really bad.”

“Okay, but what kind of real dog do you want?” Kourtney inquired. “Big dog or a little dog?”

“Little,” Reign replied.

Before the big day, Kourtney kicked off the holiday festivities by hosting the annual Kardashian Christmas party, which was attended by her sisters Kim Kardashian West, Khloé Kardashian, Kendall Jenner, Kylie Jenner, mom Kris Jenner, brother Rob Kardashian, as well as several guests including Tristan Thompson.

The party included a performance from singer Sia, carolers, tons of Christmas lights, an upside-down tree and a real-life Elf on the Shelf and Santa Claus for guests to pose with.