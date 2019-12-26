Kourtney Kardashian Gets a New Puppy for Christmas: 'But What Should We Name Her?'

Kourtney Kardashian‘s family just grew by four paws!

The 40-year-old reality star revealed on Instagram on Thursday that she got a new puppy for Christmas.

“But what should we name her?” Kourtney captioned a series of several photos featuring the pup with kids Mason, 10, Penelope, 7, and Reign, 5, as well as some of the fluffy dog hiding underneath their Christmas tree. In one photo, the Poosh founder holds the puppy for a big snuggle and kiss.

Scott Disick also shared a photo of the dog on his Instagram Stories, writing, “new family member.”

It seems as though the puppy, which appears to be a golden retriever, is a wish come true for at least one of Kourtney’s kids.

In a video shared earlier this month by the mother of three on Instagram, Reign asked Santa for a “real dog.”

Image zoom Kourtney Kardashian Kourtney Kardashian/Instagram

Image zoom Kourtney Kardashian/Instagram

Image zoom Kourtney Kardashian/Instagram

RELATED: Here’s Every Photo from the Over-the-Top Kardashian-West-Jenner Christmas Eve Party

“Can I please have a lot of toys and, like, a real dog?” Reign says in the video, addressing his “elf” to give the message to Santa. “Please bring it tomorrow. I want to see it really bad.”

“Okay, but what kind of real dog do you want?” Kourtney asked her youngest. “Big dog or a little dog?”

“Little,” Reign said.

On Christmas Eve, Kourtney hosted the annual Kardashian Christmas party, which was attended by her sisters Kim Kardashian West, Khloé Kardashian, Kendall Jenner, Kylie Jenner, mom Kris Jenner, brother Rob Kardashian, as well as several guests including Sia, Tristan Thompson, hair stylist Jen Atkin and more.

The party included a performance from Sia, carolers, tons of Christmas lights, an upside-down tree and a real-life Elf on the Shelf and Santa Claus for guests to pose with.

Amidst the holiday festivities this month, the Kardashian-Jenner clan also celebrated the birthdays of Kourtney and Disick’s sons, who were both born on December 14.

RELATED VIDEO: Kendall Jenner Says Brother Rob Kardashian Is the Best Parent of Her Siblings

“Happiest tenth birthday to the boy who changed my heart forever. No one is cooler or sweeter than you,” Kourtney wrote in an Instagram tribute for Mason, who turned 10. In honor of Reign, who turned 5, she wrote in a separate post, “My silly baby is 5 years old today. Life has so much more meaning with this wild, sensitive boy who has shown me the world through such different eyes.”

“It’s just me and my best friend. 10 years of the best love ever ❤️,” Disick wrote in his tribute for Mason, adding in another for Reign, “My little reign maker turns 5 today! Nothing better then this ❤️.”