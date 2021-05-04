Dog Owners Can’t Get Enough of This Interactive Fetch Toy That Even Occupies Aggressive Chewers
Dogs love a lot of things, but there’s not much they love more than a brand new toy. As all dog owners know, playtime is essential for your dog’s growth and development, so having the best toys for them is important. Fetch toys offer some of the best mental stimulation for dogs all around, but they can easily get ruined by rough play and sharp biting. Thankfully, the Kong Jumbler Ball Interactive Fetch Toy is the ultimate solution, and dogs — and their owners — can’t get enough of it.
Kong toys are known for their durability and ability to stand up to tough play. The Jumbler is a two-in-one fetch toy with a plastic exterior with handles for moving and shaking and a squeaking tennis ball inside. At 9.6 ounces, it’s easy for both small and large dogs to pick up, toss, and kick around at their leisure.
But one of the toy’s best features is how interactive it is, making it easy for you to play with your dog as well. Do you love a good game of tug-o-war with your pup but have found that toys easily fall or slip, cutting playtime in half? Not with this toy! The handles make it easy for both of you to grip onto it, and you can also play round after round of fetch together.
Buy It! Kong Jumbler Ball Interactive Fetch Toy, $13.99; amazon.com
The hard, plastic exterior is really the secret behind this toy’s long-lasting superpowers. Due to the not-so-soft makeup of the toy, dogs can’t fully puncture through it with their teeth, avoiding damage and lengthening the toy’s lifespan. Whether your dog is in the early or late stages of chewing, the toy can handle their jaws of steel , so your dog will enjoy being able to chomp as soft or as hard as they like.
Nearly 5,000 Amazon shoppers give the Jumbler a five-star rating, with rave reviews to match. “Our chewer has had this item for a little over 5 months and I am happy to report that she still has not been able to chew any bits off it. It is still 100 percent intact and remains one of her favorite toys to play with,” one shared.
“This toy lasted our aggressive chewer 2 months to the day. This is still her favorite toy and has lasted longer than the football kong jumbler,” wrote another.
The Kong Jumbler Ball Interactive Fetch Toy is available in both medium/large and large/X-large sizes starting at $14 on Amazon.
