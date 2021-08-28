Shoppers Can Save as Much as 40% on Amazon's Popular Pet Food Brands Right Now
Feeding your pets can really add up, so it's always a good idea to stock up on pet food when it's marked down, since you'll need to buy it eventually. Luckily, Amazon is having a huge sale on its popular pet food brands.
Right now, you can score up to 40 percent off on Kitzy, Wag, and Wonder Brand pet food. The sale is packed with a bunch of deals, including savings on dry dog food, dog treats, cat food, and cat treats. Even better, everything comes in a variety of flavors.
A 30-pound bag of Wag Dry Dog Food is on sale for just $20. It's currently available in the chicken and salmon flavors. Both are made of real meat and without chicken or salmon by-product meal, according to the brand. More than 2,400 customers have given the dog food a five-star rating. Shoppers say that even their "picky" dogs "gobble" the food up.
Another popular Wag option on sale is the pack of training treats in the chicken flavor. The training treats have picked up more than 4,730 perfect ratings, with shoppers saying that they're great snacks for training dogs. You can snag a 1-pound pack for $4 and a 2-pound pack for $8. And for dessert, check out the 24-ounce pack of the Wag Crunchy Treats that's on sale in the peanut butter flavor for just $3.
The sale also has deals on cat food, like the Kitzy Wet Cat Food Paté that comes as a pack of 24 3-ounce cans. The flavors include turkey, salmon, and chicken — and prices start at less than $12. You can also save on Wonder Bound Crunchy and Soft Cat Treats that are on sale in the chicken flavor for $8.
Don't hesitate to shop these pet food deals before time runs out. For even more savings on all things pets, subscribe and save to pet products on Amazon.
Buy It! Wag Dry Dog Food, 30-Pound Pack, $19.54 (orig. $35.25); amazon.com
Buy It! Wag Training Treats, $4.22–$7.93 (orig. $6.85–$10.60); amazon.com
Buy It! Wag Crunchy Treats, 24 Ounces, $3.36 (orig. $5.72); amazon.com
Buy It! Kitzy Wet Cat Food Paté, Pack of 24, $11.72–$12.20 (orig. $18.11–$18.87); amazon.com
Buy It! Wonder Bound Crunchy and Soft Cat Treats, $7.59 (orig. $11.77); amazon.com
