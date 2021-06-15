My determined guy has managed to back out of or slide a front leg through other cat harness designs, like the "escape-proof" Rabbitgoo Harness and thin-strapped constructions. More than once, he slipped out of previous harnesses and bolted, leaving me to be the person chasing a cat in public. But Twig absolutely loves going outside, so I needed a cat-walking solution that would keep my kitty both happy and safe. I found a 10-year-old article from the New York Times about leash-training your domestic cat and did a half-hearted search for the harness mentioned in the piece, assuming it was no longer available. Not only was the harness readily available at Chewy, but it also had some (much more recent) stellar reviews.