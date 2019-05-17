Kittens Discovered Stowed Away in Steel Column After Nearly 500-Mile Trip Down California Coast

Image zoom San Diego Humane Society

Five kittens found stowed away in a steel column after a nearly 500-mile trip to San Diego, will soon be looking for new homes, the San Diego Humane Society reports.

The kittens inexplicably made their way into a massive 60-foot steel beam, which was transported nearly 500 miles by truck from the San Francisco Bay Area to San Diego.

The week-old kittens were discovered by construction workers on April 24 after they heard meows while building the Kaiser Permanente medical offices, the Associated Press reported on Friday.

The construction workers tilted the column and sure enough, five little kittens slide out of it. They have since all been named after construction terms. Jackhammer, Chisel, Crowbar, Piper and Rebar are lucky to have survived the lengthy road trip, especially at their young age.

Image zoom San Diego Humane Society

It’s unknown as to when and where the kitten stowaways found their way aboard the San Diego-bound column.

AP reports that all five kittens, now four weeks old, are in good health and are currently in foster care. The San Diego Humane Society plans to keep the baby cats in foster care until they are 8 weeks old, at which point the kittens will be put up for adoption.