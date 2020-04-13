Adorable Litter of Kittens Go on Field Trip to Georgia Aquarium While It’s Closed to the Public

The Georgia Aquarium may be off limits to humans right now, but not to kittens!

An adorable litter of kittens got to take the field trip of a lifetime thanks to the Atlanta Humane Society. Although the aquarium is temporarily closed to help prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus, they recently opened up their doors to the furry visitors.

Making things even more adorable, all five of the kittens have aquatic-themed names!

Nemo, Guppy, Marlin, Bubbles and Dory all enjoyed their day out at the aquarium’s Tropical Divers exhibit, and had a ball while pawing at fish through the glass and marveling as a group of jellyfish passed by.

The Atlanta Humane Society was also behind another afternoon excursion last month, when a pair of 2-month-old Jack Russell terrier mixes got to explore all of the sights the aquarium had to offer!

In addition to running around the halls, Odie and Carmel — who are siblings — even managed to fit in a quick nap on one of the exhibit’s windows.

“We have a history of supporting each other and this play date was no exception!,” Jessica Fontana, the senior director of communications and marketing events at the Georgia Aquarium, told PEOPLE at the time. “They are continuing to care for their animals during this global pandemic, as are we, and this was a way to give the puppies a fun day and put a much-needed smile on a lot of faces.”

The Centers for Disease Control, the World Health Organization, and the American Veterinary Medical Association have all stated that pets are not at risk of spreading COVID-19 to their owners or to other humans.

