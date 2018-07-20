Kitten Miraculously Survives, Avoids Injury During 45-Mile Ride in Car Wheel Well

A stray kitten took an unconventional approach to hitchhiking.

The little tabby cat was discovered trapped under a Virginia woman’s car, near the vehicle’s tire.

According to WWBT, the driver didn’t realize a feline was stuck in the undercarriage of the car until she completed a 45-mile trip.

Leete Tire and Petersburg Animal Care and Control

Once she noticed the tiny cat, she called Petersburg Animal Care and Control for help with the tricky kitty situation. Deborah Broughton, the Chief Warden of Petersburg Animal Care and Control, responded and called Leete Tire & Auto Center Inc. herself to assist with the rescue.

Leete Tire and Petersburg Animal Care and Control

The shelter posted photos and videos of the rescue on Facebook and shared that a Leete Tire employee was able to safely remove the kitten from the parked car.

Leete Tire and Petersburg Animal Care and Control

Amazingly, even after a long ride, the cat was uninjured — and rather charming. Another Leete Tire employee who responded to Broughton’s call fell in love with the feline and decided to adopt the cat on the spot and take her to the vet.

Guess the road trip was worth it!