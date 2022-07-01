The Morristown Fire Department in Tennessee freed the little cat after receiving a call from a Walmart employee about the kitten

Tenn. Kitten Rescued by Firefighters After Getting Stuck in a Pepsi Vending Machine at Walmart

Firefighters don't just save cats from trees; they get them out of vending machines too.

According to a Facebook post from the City of Morristown in Tennessee, an adorable kitten found itself in a pickle after managing to get stuck in a Pepsi vending machine at Walmart.

On Wednesday, a Walmart employee named Lindsey contacted the Morristown Fire Department to alert them to a kitten caught inside the machine at her workplace, according to the social media post from Morristown.

Firefighters arrived on the scene and could hear the kitten crying inside the machine, the post added. After unplugging the machine and removing the cover on the back, rescuers still couldn't spot the little feline.

"They found another opening where they could see it and coaxed it out," the post from the Tennessee city shared. "Now Lindsey has a new kitten:). Fire crews joked about naming it Pepsi."

Earlier this year, an Amazon delivery driver in Des Moines, Iowa, came to the rescue of a cat after an unknown individual tossed the pet out of a car window.

The unidentified driver witnessed the cat being "thrown out of the car window of the car right ahead of him. So he stopped, pulled over, bent down, and she came right to him," Iowa Pet Foods and Seascapes owner Lori Sandahl told KCCI.

The cat was brought to Iowa Pet Foods and Seascapes by the driver, where she is now doing "amazing," according to Sandahl.

The incident was not the first time an Amazon delivery driver came to the rescue of a four-legged friend.

In 2020, one of the company's drivers saved a senior dog from drowning in a backyard pool in Woburn, Massachusetts.

John Cassabria "jumped into the pool with everything on" to save a 14-year-old pup named Luka after spotting him struggling to stay afloat in the pool's deep end.

"I thought only of the dog at the moment," he told WBZ-TV at the time.