This Kitten With Its Head Stuck in a Generator Is Your Monday Mood (Don't Worry, He's Safe Now)

If Monday had a face, it would probably look a lot like this.

This tiny tabby cat somehow managed to get its head stuck in hole that was part of a generator at a Publix supermarket in New Smyrna Beach, Florida, reports the Sun Sentinel.

According to the City of New Smyrna Beach Fire Department, employees at the grocery store found the stuck kitten and called the firefighters for help safely removing the animal.

The fire department quickly reached the cranky baby cat, and luckily, knew just want to do.

City of New Smyrna Beach Fire Department

“Engine 52’s crew was able to gently free his head using a lubricant,” a rep for the City of New Smyrna Beach Fire Department reported on Facebook.

After the kitten was freed, it was reunited with its feline family, all of whom appear to be strays.

City of New Smyrna Beach Fire Department

Once the rescue and reunion were complete, a local animal organization was contacted to pick up the newly freed kitten and his family so all of the kitties could be vetted and eventually adopted out to loving homes. Homes that hopefully keep their generators out of paw’s reach.