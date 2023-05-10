8-Week-Old Kitten in San Diego Rescued After Getting Trapped in the Frame of a Truck



An 8-week-old kitten is safe and sound after being rescued from the frame of a truck.

The rescue mission occurred after the San Diego Humane Society received a call on Monday afternoon from a truck driver who heard meowing sounds at a stop sign while on the road.

According to a Facebook post by the non-profit organization, the driver said the sounds were coming from a black and white kitten he found stuck in a hole in the frame of the vehicle.

"Our veterinary team promptly arrived at the scene and worked alongside our Humane Officers to safely extract the kitten," the post explains. "After sedating the kitten, they patiently used Q-tips to dislodge her head and free her from the tight spot. The kitten was transported to our Escondido Campus for additional care, including pain medication, fluids, antibiotics, and a good meal."

Many social media users took to the post's comment section to share their praise for the San Diego Humane Society rescue effort.

One user wrote: "HUGE thank you to the truck driver, too!!! Not sure how many truck drivers would stop at the sound of a kitty meowing. These news items keep my trust in humanity from going down, so thank you, SD Humane Society, for existing and helping these creatures."

Another user echoed the same sentiments adding, "That poor baby! Thank you for the work to rescue her!!"

In a press release, the San Diego Humane Society adds that the kitten is doing well following the rescue mission and is serving her legal 3-day stray hold with the organization. The Humane Society explains on its website that a stray animal undergoes a holding period that varies between state and local laws after it is found and taken into a shelter.

The finder of the stray animal does not become its owner until they have attempted to reunite the animal with its original owner or have steps to "prove they are now the owner," the website explains. These steps include obtaining vaccinations, a license, a collar, and an identification tag.