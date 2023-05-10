Lifestyle Pets 8-Week-Old Kitten in San Diego Rescued After Getting Trapped in the Frame of a Truck A truck driver came across a kitten stuck inside a hole in the frame of his vehicle after hearing meowing sounds at a stop sign while on the road By Ingrid Vasquez Ingrid Vasquez Twitter Ingrid Vasquez is a Digital News Writer at PEOPLE. She graduated from The University of Texas at Austin with a Bachelor in Journalism. Before joining the team, she worked as an Editor at FanSided and provided work in the celebrity and lifestyle space for brands that include Teen Vogue, Cosmopolitan, EW, and more. People Editorial Guidelines Published on May 10, 2023 08:57 PM Share Tweet Pin Email Photo: San Diego Humane Society An 8-week-old kitten is safe and sound after being rescued from the frame of a truck. The rescue mission occurred after the San Diego Humane Society received a call on Monday afternoon from a truck driver who heard meowing sounds at a stop sign while on the road. Loud, Annoyed Goat Mistaken for Human Screaming for Help by Oklahoma Police — Watch! According to a Facebook post by the non-profit organization, the driver said the sounds were coming from a black and white kitten he found stuck in a hole in the frame of the vehicle. San Diego Humane Society "Our veterinary team promptly arrived at the scene and worked alongside our Humane Officers to safely extract the kitten," the post explains. "After sedating the kitten, they patiently used Q-tips to dislodge her head and free her from the tight spot. The kitten was transported to our Escondido Campus for additional care, including pain medication, fluids, antibiotics, and a good meal." Many social media users took to the post's comment section to share their praise for the San Diego Humane Society rescue effort. Tim McGraw Reveals His Bracco Italiano, Lepshi, Won Best of Breed at Westminster Dog Show One user wrote: "HUGE thank you to the truck driver, too!!! Not sure how many truck drivers would stop at the sound of a kitty meowing. These news items keep my trust in humanity from going down, so thank you, SD Humane Society, for existing and helping these creatures." San Diego Humane Society Another user echoed the same sentiments adding, "That poor baby! Thank you for the work to rescue her!!" In a press release, the San Diego Humane Society adds that the kitten is doing well following the rescue mission and is serving her legal 3-day stray hold with the organization. The Humane Society explains on its website that a stray animal undergoes a holding period that varies between state and local laws after it is found and taken into a shelter. Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from celebrity news to compelling human interest stories. The finder of the stray animal does not become its owner until they have attempted to reunite the animal with its original owner or have steps to "prove they are now the owner," the website explains. These steps include obtaining vaccinations, a license, a collar, and an identification tag.