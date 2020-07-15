Driver Jennifer Donini realized there was a kitten in her car after hearing a loud meow

Kitten Found Safe After Riding 91 Miles Under the Hood of a Car: 'He's a Lucky Duck'

Illinois resident Jennifer Donini was shocked to find out there was an unexpected furry guest in her car during her 91-mile drive home to Highland.

After already driving for an hour and a half, Donini said she heard a strange "meowing" sound coming from the hood of her car, she told local station KSDK.

Donini said she quickly pulled over to see what the noise was when she lifted the hood and realized there was a kitten hiding inside.

"I couldn't believe it," Donini recalled. "I didn't know what in the world to do. I was by myself on speakerphone with my mom trying to find where this kitten was."

Donini found it hard to believe that the cat was able to survive the drive as "everything under the hood of the car was hot."

She was also perplexed as to how the cat managed to get in there in the first place.

When Donini returned home from her weekend trip to Carbondale, her family spent over an hour trying to find the kitten under the hood.

The family was eventually able to locate the tiny animal, now named Duck, and freed him from the hot car.

The grey and white kitten is believed to be about 7 weeks old and is in good health, according to the outlet.

Donini said she used social media to later find the perfect home for the kitten.

She told KSDK that her coworker's sister-in-law had been looking to adopt a kitten, and Duck was the perfect match.