How to Watch the Kitten Bowl When You Realize Super Bowl 2020 Has No Cats

Sure, Super Bowl 2020 pairs the two best NFL teams of the season, but does it have cats?

Instead of wasting your time hoping that the MetLife cat will make an appearance during the big game in Miami, watch the Kitten Bowl: where feline action is guaranteed.

This year will mark the seventh time Hallmark Channel’s Kitten Bowl has graced our televisions on Super Bowl Sunday. Kitten Bowl VII includes over 100 kittens and cats athletes — all of whom have been adopted into loving homes — making up four teams.

Image zoom Crown Media United States, LLC/HALLMARK CHANNEL

Almost all of the furry players, including Furry Bradshaw, Jacques LeMew and E-Squeakiel Elliot, were rescued by North Shore Animal League before going on to loving homes.

Image zoom Crown Media United States, LLC/HALLMARK CHANNEL

On Kitten Bowl Sunday, there will be two play-off games followed by a championship game. That’s two more games than the regular Super Bowl. Of course, there will be plenty of animal-packed festivities included before, during and after the Kitten Bowl’s games.

Image zoom Crown Media United States, LLC/HALLMARK CHANNEL

To get in on the animal action, all you have to do is make sure you have control of the remote on the afternoon of Super Bowl Sunday. Kitten Bowl VII is airing on Hallmark Channel on Sunday, Feb 2nd at (2 p.m. ET/PT).

Image zoom Crown Media United States, LLC/HALLMARK CHANNEL

If that isn’t enough quality kitty time for you, the Hallmark Channel is airing their second annual Cat Bowl on Saturday, February 1st, 2020 11pm EST/PST. The Cat Bowl is a companion competition to the Kitten Bowl, which will feature adult, senior and special-needs felines.