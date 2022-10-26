Swedish Zoo Searching for Missing Cobra 'Sir Hiss' After Snake Escapes Through Light Fixture

The venomous eight-foot-long snake went missing from Skansen Aquarium on Saturday, and part of the zoo is still closed while staff search for the reptile

By
Published on October 26, 2022 04:29 PM

Sir Hiss is on the loose!

A Swedish zoo has locked down part of its facility after an eight-foot-long king cobra escaped its enclosure on Saturday.

The slithery reptile — named Sir Vass, which translates to "Sir Hiss" — had arrived at the Skansen Aquarium in Stockholm days before his disappearing act, according to a Facebook post from the facility.

"Visitors managed to film everything; therefore, the escape was discovered immediately," the zoo shared, adding that the venomous snake escaped by finding a way through the light fixture in its enclosure. Shortly after the snake got out, an alarm went off to alert visitors to vacate the premises.

One of the visitors who recorded Sir Hiss's escape posted their clip to YouTube.

Keepers believe the snake was able to escape due to a space in the ceiling left by new LED lamps that are smaller and give off less heat than the lights previously used in that snake enclosure.

On Tuesday, Skansen Aquarium shared that staff members are still looking for the snake, but the zoo is confident that the reptile will be found.

"We currently have a good idea in what space the snake is; it is quite large, and the search is progressing," according to the Facebook post from the zoo.

The post continued, "The snake is in an area where there are no ways out."

A cobra is seen in Yang Hangchang's snake farm in Zisiqiao village, Shilin township, Deqing County, Huzhou city, Zhejiang province, on June 26, 2011. 26JUN11 Photo by Simon Song
Simon Song/South China Morning Post via Getty

Skansen Aquarium added that Sir Hiss is unlikely to venture outside since temperatures are hovering around the mid-40s in Stockholm, and king cobras don't seek out cold weather.

Jonas Wahlstrom, director of the Skansen Aquarium, told AFP that king cobras are "typically quite calm and unlikely to attack."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

According to National Geographic, they are among the most venomous snakes on the planet and "can literally 'stand up' and look a full-grown person in the eye." Still, they tend to avoid humans whenever possible.

Related Articles
missing wallaby joey at the Detroit Zoo
Detroit Zoo Reveals 5-Month-Old Baby Wallaby Is Missing: 'We Are Heartbroken'
US President Donald Trump boards Air Force One before departing Harlingen, Texas on January 12, 2021. (Photo by MANDEL NGAN / AFP) (Photo by MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images)
The Cases Against Trump: What to Know About the Various Investigations Surrounding the 45th U.S. President
Image
Queen Elizabeth, the Longest-Reigning British Monarch, Dies at 96
Tyler Hynes, Andrew Walker and Paul Campbell
Tyler Hynes, Lacey Chabert, Andrew Walker Among the Stars of Hallmark's 40 Christmas Movies in 2022
Timothée Chalamet Spotted Drinking MARTINI Fiero & Tonic at The St. Regis Venice Ahead of Venice International Film Festival on September 01, 2022 in Venice, Italy.
Want to Spot a Celeb on Vacation? Here's Where to Book a Room
Ty Pennington home
Every Photo Ty Pennington Has Shared of the Historic Savannah Home He's Renovating with Wife Kellee
The HGTV Home Collection with National Tree Company
Launches We Love! HGTV Releases Its First Holiday Decor Collection, Plus More New Home Products
Books The Work Wife Our Wives Under the Sea Tomorrow and Tomorrow and Tomorrow
PEOPLE Picks the Best New Books of the Week
Snakes on a plane
11 Horrifying Times Animals Made Their Way Onto Airplanes
Companies That Care
PEOPLE's 100 Companies that Care 2022: Meet the Employers Putting Their Communities First
Josh and Audra Duhamel in Thailand
Where to Spot a Star on Vacation: Celeb-Favorite Hotels and Resorts Across the World
Secrets of Playboy
Holly Madison in 'Secrets of Playboy' : Ex 'Girls Next Door' Star's Biggest Bombshell Claims Against Hugh Hefner
asd
Celebrities Who've Died in 2022
Cyclist Lance Armstrong and Anna Hansen attend the Bloomberg & Vanity Fair cocktail reception following the 2011 White House Correspondents' Association Dinner at the residence of the French Ambassador on April 30, 2011 in Washington, DC.
Celebrities Who Had Secret Weddings
diana-george-michael-2000
How Princess Diana's Crush on George Michael Affected Their Friendship
2022 Emerging artists IDK Baby Tate Max Drazen Jenna Raine
Meet the Talented Emerging Artists You Should Be Listening to All Summer Long