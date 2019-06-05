Kim Kardashian Isn't Sure How to Handle North's Hamster's Death: 'How Do I Go and Explain This?'

Kim Kardashian West is about to tackle another hard parenting obstacle: the death of her daughter’s beloved pet.

The reality star, 38, learns 5-year-old North’s hamster Blacktail has died in a sneak peek of this Sunday’s episode of Keeping Up with the Kardashians, prompting mixed feelings from the mom of four.

Kim is chatting on the phone with her sister, Khloé Kardashian, when her assistant Michael comes to tell her Blacktail hasn’t been moving.

“It’s dead?” Kim asks, as a shocked Khloé, 34, reacts, “What?!” over the phone. Adds Kim, “I don’t have time for a dead hamster. Maybe he’s sleeping.”

After poking the animal as it sits in its pink castle house, Kim confirms that the rodent is, in fact, dead.

“[North] is at school. I don’t know how I’m going to say, ‘And by the way, your hamster died,’ ” she tells her sister.

In a confessional, the KKW beauty mogul elaborates, saying, “North is gonna be really, really upset. It’s just not fair. How do I go and explain this? What do I do?”

Kim placed much of the blame on Khloé, as she was the one who bought the hamster for North without Kim’s permission.

“It’s the first time [North has] really, really loved an animal more than her dog,” Kim says. “She’s still into it, and I don’t know what to do. It’s just this kind of s— I can’t deal with. This is why you don’t get someone a pet. Don’t ever do this to me again, I literally hate you.”

“Are you gonna get me killed, too?” Khloé quips back.

The hamster’s journey into Kim’s home was chronicled during the May 26 episode of Keeping Up with the Kardashians.

In the episode, Khloé takes North out for a special day and ultimately buys her the pet after failing to impress her niece with a limo ride and snacks at a diner.

“I needed this day to be memorable, so I had to buy her something,” Khloé says in a confessional, noting that Kim will not be pleased with the purchase. “Money cannot buy love, but sometimes it can buy excitement and joy.”

As was expected, Kim was not happy about the hamster.

“Khloé knows how I feel about pets. I just don’t have time for it,” Kim says. “I can’t take care of a pet, I can’t even take care of a fish. And she just doesn’t get it because her daughter isn’t old enough. It just really sucks.”