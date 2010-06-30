Kim Kardashian: My Dog Rocky Is Just Like Me, 'Cool and Calm'
The reality starlet calls her Boxer “cool and calm”
Kim Kardashian never fancied herself a dog person. But after finding puppy love with Rocky, a boxer she got with ex-boyfriend Reggie Bush, her perspective changed. And now, she even finds her pooch emulating her ways.
When asked which celebrity her dog is like, Kardashian said, “Rocky is most like me, his mommy. He’s really cool and calm, and goes with the flow.”
And it’s a good thing: Lately, the pup has been spending time with sister Kourtney’s son, 6-month-old Mason Disick. “Mason hasn’t really been around dogs that much,” the reality star told PEOPLE Friday at a West Hollywood party for the relaunch of her website, KimKardashian.com. “My mom has three and Kourtney keeps them away. But yesterday I wanted to really introduce them.”
So how’d it go? “Rocky was licking Mason in the face, and Kourtney was mad at me,” Kardashian explained. “I was like, ‘No, they need to meet!’ It was really funny. And Rocky did calm down after a little bit.”
