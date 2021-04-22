Kim Kardashian Shares Snaps of Daughter North's Pet Lizard Dressed Up for 'Fresh' Photo Shoot

Speed the lizard rocked a variety of different costumes, including a magenta wig, for the fun photo shoot

Speed's got style!

On Wednesday, Kim Kardashian, 40, shared a series of photos on Instagram of her daughter North's pet bearded dragon modeling a variety of different costumes.

Speed, who was first introduced to fans in March, dressed to impress for the photo shoot, showing off her outfits while lounging on a wooden table.

In the first snap, the dapper dragon wore a tiny pink hat with the word "sports" on it while posing in front of a small microphone. For the next shot, the stylish pet channeled her inner rockstar, wearing a magenta wig and holding on to a small pink electric guitar.

Speed kept it simple for her third and final look, sporting a pair of pink and yellow sunglasses while standing next to a strawberry lollipop.

"Photoshoot Fresh w Speed," Kardashian captioned the pictures.

Many of Kardashian's followers couldn't get over Speed's snazzy looks, sharing their reactions in the comments of the post.

"This might be the greatest post you've ever done," one user wrote, as another joked, "Speed needs a pedi 💅🏼💅🏼."

KKW Brands exec Tracy Romulus added, "😂😂😂," while sister Kourtney Kardashian replied, "Do Speed and Daisy need to hangout?"

This isn't the first time Speed has shown off her chic style.

In March, Kardashian confirmed that Speed has her very own set of custom SKIMS — although the brand won't be launching a lizard line anytime soon.

north west North West and pet lizard Speed | Credit: Kim Kardashian/instagram

"Meet the newest member of our family...Speed. I really wasn't planning on liking Speed the way I do but she grew on me!" Kardashian wrote in the caption for several photos of North, 7, and Speed wearing matching fuzzy pink sweaters.

"Speed was really my BFF Allison's and we babysat for a week and she never left and it's been months!" Kardashian explained.