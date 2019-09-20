Kim Kardashian Asks Fans for Help Deciding a Name for Her 2 New Pomeranian Puppies: 'Saké or Soba?'

Kim Kardashian West has welcomed two new furry babies into her famous family — and she needs help deciding their names!

On Friday, Kim, 38, revealed the adorable Pomeranian puppies in an Instagram photo, writing, “Meet our new babies!”

In the shot, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star can be seen holding up the puppies, a white-colored pooch in her right hand and a black-colored pup in her left.

Kim explained that they are looking to name the dogs something related to their other Pomeranian — Sushi

“North came up with names that go with our other Pomeranian Sushi,” Kim wrote. “She wants white baby girl to be named Saké and the black baby boy either Soba (Noodle) or Soy Sauce. Please comment below any ideas you have!!!!”

Kim also shared an additional close-up shot of the puppies, showing off their tiny faces.

A number of fans flooded the comment section of the post with suggestions like “Mochi for the girl and boba for the boy.”

Another fan recommended, “Salt and pepper!!”

After welcoming Sushi into the family in 2017, a source close to Kim told PEOPLE the dog will help teach North about responsibility.

“North has been asking for a puppy for a long time,” the source said. “Kim thought it was a good idea for North to take care of a puppy. It could prepare her for baby sibling too.”

At the time, Kim and her husband Kanye West were gearing up to welcome their third child — baby Chicago, now 1, via surrogate.

Kim Kardashian/Instagram

The couple are also parents to son Saint, 3, and 4-month-old baby boy Psalm.

Of course, the dogs aren’t the only animals of the West household.

As many fans of Keeping Up with the Kardashians know, North was gifted a pet hamster by her aunt Khloé Kardashian.

On this past season of the E! show, Kim was forced to tackle a hard parenting obstacle when North’s beloved hamster unexpectedly died.

In a confessional, the KKW beauty mogul elaborates, saying, “North is gonna be really, really upset. It’s just not fair. How do I go and explain this? What do I do?”

Kim placed much of the blame on Khloé, as she was the one who bought the hamster for North without Kim’s permission.

North and Sushi Khloe Kardashian/Instagram

Sushi Kim Kardashian/Instagram

“It’s the first time [North has] really, really loved an animal more than her dog,” Kim says. “She’s still into it, and I don’t know what to do. It’s just this kind of s— I can’t deal with. This is why you don’t get someone a pet. Don’t ever do this to me again, I literally hate you.”

“Are you gonna get me killed, too?” Khloé, 35, quips back.

The sisters then go out and buy North another hamster and replace it with the dead one before North comes home from school.