Kid Cudi Mourns the Death of His Dog Freshie: 'He Was a Special Boy'

The rapper shared that his dog was his “guardian angel” while tackling his depression and suicidal thoughts

By Vanessa Etienne
August 24, 2021 10:49 AM
Credit: Kid Cudi/ instagram

Kid Cudi is saying a tough goodbye to his longtime pal.

In an emotional Instagram post on Tuesday, the 37-year-old rapper announced that his dog, Freshie, died peacefully earlier this week while surrounded by family. 

"I held his hand and whispered in his ear to let him know I was there while he slipped away. I told him he was a special boy, my best friend, that he was perfect and that I loved him and I'll miss him so so much. I felt his heart stop beating and felt his last breath," he wrote.

Credit: Kid Cudi/ instagram

The post included photos of the bulldog, who Kid Cudi had for over a decade after welcoming the pup into his life while starring in HBO's How To Make It In America.

"At the time I had no idea I would have such a best friend in my life. He's been here for 11 years, and my life has been one hell of a rollercoaster this whole time. Freshie was with me through it all everyday. He loved me. He really did," the "Day n Night" rapper continued.

Credit: Kid Cudi/ instagram

Kid Cudi said in his Instagram tribute that Freshie was like a "guardian angel" throughout his lengthy battle with depression. He explained to his followers that he would see his dog and the sight would dissuade him from committing suicide a number of times.

The rapper opened up to fans about his struggles with mental illness in a Facebook letter posted in 2016. In the letter, Kid Cudi told his fans that he was checking himself into rehab to tackle his depression, anxiety and suicidal thoughts.

Kid Cudi
| Credit: Albert L. Ortega/Getty Images

"My life will be a lil more empty with him gone. To anyone that has lost a pet, I feel your pain. I am a complete mess. I cry at random moments of the day," he wrote, calling Freshie his best friend.

Kid Cudi ended, "I'll miss u everyday for as long as live. Ur w my dad now. And I better see u on the other side man. U better run up and give me so much love. I'm lookin forward to it. I love you forever Mr Freshly. Til we meet on the other side my beautiful special boy. Goodbye 😘🙏🏾🐶."

If you or someone you know is considering suicide, please contact the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255), text "STRENGTH" to the Crisis Text Line at 741-741 or go to suicidepreventionlifeline.org.

