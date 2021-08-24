The rapper shared that his dog was his “guardian angel” while tackling his depression and suicidal thoughts

Kid Cudi Mourns the Death of His Dog Freshie: 'He Was a Special Boy'

Kid Cudi is saying a tough goodbye to his longtime pal.

In an emotional Instagram post on Tuesday, the 37-year-old rapper announced that his dog, Freshie, died peacefully earlier this week while surrounded by family.

"I held his hand and whispered in his ear to let him know I was there while he slipped away. I told him he was a special boy, my best friend, that he was perfect and that I loved him and I'll miss him so so much. I felt his heart stop beating and felt his last breath," he wrote.

The post included photos of the bulldog, who Kid Cudi had for over a decade after welcoming the pup into his life while starring in HBO's How To Make It In America.

"At the time I had no idea I would have such a best friend in my life. He's been here for 11 years, and my life has been one hell of a rollercoaster this whole time. Freshie was with me through it all everyday. He loved me. He really did," the "Day n Night" rapper continued.

Kid Cudi said in his Instagram tribute that Freshie was like a "guardian angel" throughout his lengthy battle with depression. He explained to his followers that he would see his dog and the sight would dissuade him from committing suicide a number of times.

The rapper opened up to fans about his struggles with mental illness in a Facebook letter posted in 2016. In the letter, Kid Cudi told his fans that he was checking himself into rehab to tackle his depression, anxiety and suicidal thoughts.

"My life will be a lil more empty with him gone. To anyone that has lost a pet, I feel your pain. I am a complete mess. I cry at random moments of the day," he wrote, calling Freshie his best friend.

Kid Cudi ended, "I'll miss u everyday for as long as live. Ur w my dad now. And I better see u on the other side man. U better run up and give me so much love. I'm lookin forward to it. I love you forever Mr Freshly. Til we meet on the other side my beautiful special boy. Goodbye 😘🙏🏾🐶."