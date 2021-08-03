Khloé Kardashian Says She's Ready to Get Another Pet 3 Years After 'Fur Baby' Gabbana's Death

Khloé Kardashian says she's "been trying to persuade" her cat-loving daughter True, 3, "to get a dog but she’s not falling for it"

Khloé Kardashian is ready to add another furry friend to her household.

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star, 37, shared Monday night on Twitter that she is currently looking for a pet for herself and 3-year-old daughter True, after previously losing her "fur baby," dog Gabbana, when she was six months pregnant with True.

"Emotionally, I wasn't ready for another fur baby. But now that True is getting older I figured I would get her a dog once we got settled into the new house," she said. "I desperately miss my Goober 💔 It's been over 3 years and I'm finally ready."

However, while "a dog would be a great addition to our home," Kardashian's daughter "has a love for cats and wants a cat."

"I have never owned a cat before," the mom explained. "I don't know anything about cats. I've been researching for weeks (literally). I've been trying to persuade her to get a dog but she's not falling for it. Sooooooooooo does anyone know of any good kitten rescues in Los Angeles[?]"

According to Kardashian, she won't be moving for a few months, "So I'm trying to look into shelters and still do a little more research until then."

"I'm sure a move can be a little jarring for a three year old, so I'm trying to get the kitten around move-in time so True is excited for the new house," she added.

The Good American founder joked that she wishes "True was old enough so I can tell her she's allergic to cats," explaining that her own mother Kris Jenner "told me that my entire childhood. I never questioned it. Genius move!!"

After getting some input from fans and followers, Kardashian tweeted, "Some of you guys are really freaking me out about the cat LOL dog people versus cat people is a REAL thing. Clearly."

In January 2018, Kardashian decided to have Gabbana put down at home after a vet discovered the Labrador retriever had a heart-based tumor that was slowing down her heart rate, the vet explaining that the end of Gabbana's life was "unfortunately near."

"It is so sad, but I am so thankful that she chose to go after I was able to hug her and kiss her and say my goodbyes to her," Kardashian said of the dog's death during an episode of KUWTK the following September.

Even while grieving, the star still managed to find a silver lining to the sad situation. After commenting on how Gabbana always protected her and made sure she had a friend, she said, "Whenever I would come back from Cleveland, Gabbana would be there and she was just my buddy."