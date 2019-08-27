Khloé Kardashian Pays Tribute to Late Pooch Gabbana on National Dog Day: 'I Miss You'

Khloé Kardashian is paying tribute to her late pooch Gabbana in honor of National Dog Day.

“I will never forget you! I could never forget you!” Kardashian, 35, wrote on her Instagram Stories on Monday before sharing a series of adorable memories of Gabbana before her death.

“I think about you always and how much you and baby True would be in love with another,” Kardashian said of her daughter, whom she shares with ex-boyfriend Tristan Thompson.

The tribute included a sweet photo of Gabbana wearing reindeer ears, a shot of her and Kardashian riding in the reality star’s Rolls Royce and a photo of the duo poolside as well as an image of Gabbana chewing on a pillow that says #Blessed.

Gabbana died in January 2018 — just months before Kardashian gave birth to baby True. She was 14.

The Good American mogul revealed she had lost her beloved fur baby on Instagram, writing, “Last night my sweet Gabbana passed away.”

Kardashian took custody of Gabbana, then 11, after her mom and stepfather Kris and Caitlyn Jenner (formerly known as Bruce Jenner) split.

The black Lab was originally adopted along with another pup, Dolce, a Chihuahua that was later killed by a coyote.

Kardashian opened up about losing Gabbana on a Keeping Up with the Kardashians episode last year, explaining, “Gabbana was Kendall and Kylie’s dog their entire lives and then when they all grew up and moved out, she became the family dog.”

“When Caitlyn and my mom got separated, I took Gabbana in,” Khloé explained in the episode. “So she’s kind of been the family dog and everyone has their own great relationship with her. Even [sister Kim Kardashian West] loves to hate her. I love that whenever I come home from Cleveland, Gabbana is always there.”

Along with delving into the bond between Khloé and Gabbana, the KUWTK episode also revealed the sad details leading up to Gabbana’s death.

In the episode, Khloé takes the dog to the vet, after she finds Gabbana too weak to stand. There, the vet discovers that Gabbana has a heart-based tumor which is slowing down her heart rate, all of which leads the vet to tell Khloé that the end of Gabbana’s life is “unfortunately near.”

The new mom, then 7 months pregnant, decides to have Gabbana put down at home.

“It is so sad, but I am so thankful that she chose to go after I was able to hug her and kiss her and say my goodbyes to her,” Khloé said of Gabbana’s death.

Even while grieving, Khloé still manages to find a silver lining to this sad situation.

After commenting on how Gabbana always protected her and made sure she had a friend, Khloé added, “Whenever I would come back from Cleveland, Gabbana would be there and she was just my buddy. But now, whenever I come back from Cleveland, I’ll have a baby. Gabbana left me at a time when she knew I wouldn’t be alone.”