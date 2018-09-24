Khloe Kardashian Says Beloved Family Dog Gabbana Died 'When She Knew I Wouldn't Be Alone'

Khloé Kardashian is opening up about the loss of her beloved dog, Gabbana.

Sunday’s episode of Keeping Up with the Kardashians covered the death of Khloé’s 14-year-old dog, who died in January, just a few months before the reality star, 33, gave birth to her first child, daughter True Thompson.

“Gabbana was Kendall and Kylie’s dog their entire lives and then when they all grew up and moved out, she became the family dog. When Caitlyn and my mom got separated, I took Gabbana in,” Khloé explains in episode. “So she’s kind of been the family dog and everyone has their own great relationship with her. Even [sister Kim Kardashian West] loves to hate her. I love that whenever I come home from Cleveland, Gabbana is always there.”

Along with delving into the bond between Khloé and Gabbana, the most recent KUWTK episode also reveals the sad details leading up to Gabbana’s death.

Khloe Kardashian/Instagram

In the episode. Khloé takes the dog to the vet, after she finds Gabbana too weak to stand. There, the vet discovers that Gabbana has a heart-based tumor which is slowing down her heart rate, all of which leads the vet to tell Khloé that the end of Gabbana’s life is “unfortunately near.”

The new mom, then 7 months pregnant, decides to have Gabbana put down at home.

“It is so sad, but I am so thankful that she chose to go after I was able to hug her and kiss her and say my goodbyes to her,” Khloé says of Gabbana’s death.

Even while grieving, Khloé still manages to find a silver lining to this sad situation.

After commenting on how Gabbana always protected her and made sure she had a friend, Khloé adds, “Whenever I would come back from Cleveland, Gabbana would be there and she was just my buddy. But now, whenever I come back from Cleveland, I’ll have a baby. Gabbana left me at a time when she knew I wouldn’t be alone.”